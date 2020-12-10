U.S. Women's Open competitor late for tee time, docked two strokes

Getty Images

Jing Yan's championship did not get off to the best of starts Thursday morning at the U.S. Women's Open.

Yan was scheduled to tee off the first tee at Champions Golf Club's Cypress Creek Course at 9:42 a.m. local time. However, Yan was late for her starting time despite rushing to avoid being tardy.

While Yan was able to begin her round, she was penalized two shots. So, instead of making a birdie on her opening hole, she was credited with a bogey on the card.

Yan, who is from China but played her college golf at Washington, has missed five of her past six cuts on the LPGA.

