USGA announces sites for 2023 U.S. Open local, final qualifying

The road to The Los Angeles Country Club can officially begin.

The USGA announced on Monday the local and final qualifying sites for the 123rd U.S. Open Championship, which will be contested June 15-18. It will be the first time the championship will be played in Los Angeles in 75 years.

Local qualifying will be held between April 17 and May 22 with 18-hole qualifiers being conducted at 109 sites across 44 U.S. states and Canada. The 36-hole final qualifying will be held May 16 in England, May 22 in Japan and Texas, and June 5 in Canada and nine other U.S. sites.

U.S. Open has great upcoming venues

The USGA accepted 9,265 entries for the 2022 championship at The Country Club, in Brookline, Massachusetts. The record of 10,127 entries was established for the 2014 championship at Pinehurst No. 2 in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

To be eligible, a player must have a handicap index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional.

Here is the full list of 2023 qualifying sites:

Local Qualifying Sites (109)*

*one Florida site is TBD

Monday, April 17 (1)

The Clubs of Kingwood (Deerwood Course), Kingwood, Texas

Wednesday, April 19 (1)

Charlotte (N.C.) C.C.

Monday, April 24 (10)

La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.

Del Rio C.C., Modesto, Calif.

Shorehaven G.C., Norwalk, Conn.

Coral Ridge C.C., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Rocky Bayou C.C., Niceville, Fla.

Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.

Cantigny G.C. (Woodside/Lakeside Courses), Wheaton, Ill.

The Territory G. & C.C., Duncan, Okla.

Fox Den C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.

Parkersburg C.C., Vienna, W.Va.

Tuesday, April 25 (4)

The Hawthorns G.& C.C., Fishers, Ind.

New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.

Old Fort G.C., Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Loomis Trail Golf Course, Blaine, Wash.

Wednesday, April 26 (3)

The Dunes at Maui Lani G.C., Kahului, Hawaii

CasaBlanca G.C., Mesquite, Nev.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.

Thursday, April 27 (3)

The Cape Club of Palm City, Palm City, Fla.

C.C. of York, York, Pa.

Columbia C.C. (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses), Blythewood, S.C.

Sunday, April 30 (1)

Tamahka Trails G.C., Marksville, La.

Monday, May 1 (16)

Tucson (Ariz.) C.C.

Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

The Fountaingrove Club, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Cherry Hill Club, Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada

Wellington National G.C., West Palm Beach, Fla.

Eagle’s Landing C.C., Stockbridge, Ga.

South Bend (Ind.) C.C.

Glen Oaks C.C., West Des Moines, Iowa

Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Oakwood C.C., Kansas City, Mo.

Medford Village C.C., Medford, N.J.

Colonial Springs G.C., East Farmingdale, N.Y.

Scioto Reserve C.C., Powell, Ohio

The C.C. of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wine Valley G.C., Walla Walla, Wash.

Tuesday, May 2 (9)

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.

Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.

Crystalaire C.C., Llano, Calif.

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.

Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.

Hamilton Farm G.C., Gladstone, N.J.

Cold Spring C.C., Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y.

UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.

Bishops Bay C.C., Middleton, Wis.

Wednesday, May 3 (7)

The Preserve G.C., Carmel, Calif.

Arroyo Trabuco G.C., Mission Viejo, Calif.

Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) G. & C.C. (King’s Dunes Course)

Lebaron Hills C.C., Lakeville, Mass.

Plum Hollow C.C., Southfield, Mich.

Westfield C.C. (North Course), Westfield Center, Ohio

Odessa (Texas) C.C. (Old Course)

Thursday, May 4 (5)

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala.

The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.

Lexington C.C., Fort Myers, Fla.

The Club at P.B. Dye, Ijamsville, Md.

The University of Texas G.C., Austin, Texas

Monday, May 8 (9)

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

Kensington G. & C.C., Naples, Fla.

Marsh Creek G.C., St. Augustine, Fla.

Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.

Somerby G.C., Byron, Minn.

The Links at Greystone, Walworth, N.Y.

Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.

Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio

Secession G.C., Beaufort, S.C.

Tuesday, May 9 (7)

Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

The Broadlands Golf Course, Broomfield, Colo.

The Club at Eaglebrooke, Lakeland, Fla.

Stonewall Orchard G.C., Grayslake, Ill.

Orchards G.C., South Hadley, Mass.

Missoula (Mont.) C.C.

Squaw Creek Golf Course, Willow Park, Texas

Wednesday, May 10 (6)

Mark Bostick Golf Course at University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.

Indian River Club, Vero Beach, Fla.

Wichita (Kan.) C.C.

Omaha (Neb.) C.C.

Talking Stick G.C. (O’odham Course), Scottsdale, Ariz.

Riverton (Wyo.) C.C.

Thursday, May 11 (4)

Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.

Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.

Paramount C.C., New City, N.Y.

Rolling Green G.C., Springfield, Pa.

Monday, May 15 (16)

Phoenix (Ariz.) C.C.

TPC Stonebrae C.C., Hayward, Calif.

Brentwood C.C., Los Angeles, Calif.

Shingle Creek G.C., Orlando, Fla.

Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Falcon Crest G.C., Kuna, Idaho

Gateway National G.L., Madison, Ill.

Somersett G.& C.C., Reno, Nev.

White Beeches G. & C.C., Haworth, N.J.

The C.C. of Troy (N.Y.)

Coldstream C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Oswego Lake C.C., Lake Oswego, Ore.

Huntsville G.C., Dallas, Pa.

The Club at Nevillewood, Presto, Pa.

Rockwall (Texas) Golf & Athletic Club

The Club at Sonterra (North Course), San Antonio, Texas

Oakridge C.C., Farmington, Utah

Tuesday, May 16 (4)

Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.

Kirkbrae C.C., Lincoln, R.I.

Keswick Hall (Full Cry Course), Keswick, Va.

Monday, May 22 (1)

Palmer (Alaska) Golf Course

Final Qualifying Sites (13)

Tuesday, May 16

Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England

Monday, May 22

Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 5