USGA announces sites for 2023 U.S. Open local, final qualifying

The road to The Los Angeles Country Club can officially begin.
The USGA announced on Monday the local and final qualifying sites for the 123rd U.S. Open Championship, which will be contested June 15-18. It will be the first time the championship will be played in Los Angeles in 75 years.
Local qualifying will be held between April 17 and May 22 with 18-hole qualifiers being conducted at 109 sites across 44 U.S. states and Canada. The 36-hole final qualifying will be held May 16 in England, May 22 in Japan and Texas, and June 5 in Canada and nine other U.S. sites.
The USGA accepted 9,265 entries for the 2022 championship at The Country Club, in Brookline, Massachusetts. The record of 10,127 entries was established for the 2014 championship at Pinehurst No. 2 in the Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina.
To be eligible, a player must have a handicap index not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional.
Here is the full list of 2023 qualifying sites:
Local Qualifying Sites (109)*
*one Florida site is TBD
Monday, April 17 (1)
- The Clubs of Kingwood (Deerwood Course), Kingwood, Texas
Wednesday, April 19 (1)
- Charlotte (N.C.) C.C.
Monday, April 24 (10)
- La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.
- Del Rio C.C., Modesto, Calif.
- Shorehaven G.C., Norwalk, Conn.
- Coral Ridge C.C., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Rocky Bayou C.C., Niceville, Fla.
- Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.
- Cantigny G.C. (Woodside/Lakeside Courses), Wheaton, Ill.
- The Territory G. & C.C., Duncan, Okla.
- Fox Den C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.
- Parkersburg C.C., Vienna, W.Va.
Tuesday, April 25 (4)
- The Hawthorns G.& C.C., Fishers, Ind.
- New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.
- Old Fort G.C., Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- Loomis Trail Golf Course, Blaine, Wash.
Wednesday, April 26 (3)
- The Dunes at Maui Lani G.C., Kahului, Hawaii
- CasaBlanca G.C., Mesquite, Nev.
- River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.
Thursday, April 27 (3)
- The Cape Club of Palm City, Palm City, Fla.
- C.C. of York, York, Pa.
- Columbia C.C. (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses), Blythewood, S.C.
Sunday, April 30 (1)
- Tamahka Trails G.C., Marksville, La.
Monday, May 1 (16)
- Tucson (Ariz.) C.C.
- Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.
- The Fountaingrove Club, Santa Rosa, Calif.
- Cherry Hill Club, Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada
- Wellington National G.C., West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Eagle’s Landing C.C., Stockbridge, Ga.
- South Bend (Ind.) C.C.
- Glen Oaks C.C., West Des Moines, Iowa
- Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.
- TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
- Oakwood C.C., Kansas City, Mo.
- Medford Village C.C., Medford, N.J.
- Colonial Springs G.C., East Farmingdale, N.Y.
- Scioto Reserve C.C., Powell, Ohio
- The C.C. of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Wine Valley G.C., Walla Walla, Wash.
Tuesday, May 2 (9)
- Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.
- Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.
- Crystalaire C.C., Llano, Calif.
- The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.
- Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.
- Hamilton Farm G.C., Gladstone, N.J.
- Cold Spring C.C., Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y.
- UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.
- Bishops Bay C.C., Middleton, Wis.
Wednesday, May 3 (7)
- The Preserve G.C., Carmel, Calif.
- Arroyo Trabuco G.C., Mission Viejo, Calif.
- Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) G. & C.C. (King’s Dunes Course)
- Lebaron Hills C.C., Lakeville, Mass.
- Plum Hollow C.C., Southfield, Mich.
- Westfield C.C. (North Course), Westfield Center, Ohio
- Odessa (Texas) C.C. (Old Course)
Thursday, May 4 (5)
- Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala.
- The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.
- Lexington C.C., Fort Myers, Fla.
- The Club at P.B. Dye, Ijamsville, Md.
- The University of Texas G.C., Austin, Texas
Monday, May 8 (9)
- Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.
- Kensington G. & C.C., Naples, Fla.
- Marsh Creek G.C., St. Augustine, Fla.
- Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.
- Somerby G.C., Byron, Minn.
- The Links at Greystone, Walworth, N.Y.
- Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.
- Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio
- Secession G.C., Beaufort, S.C.
Tuesday, May 9 (7)
- Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.
- The Broadlands Golf Course, Broomfield, Colo.
- The Club at Eaglebrooke, Lakeland, Fla.
- Stonewall Orchard G.C., Grayslake, Ill.
- Orchards G.C., South Hadley, Mass.
- Missoula (Mont.) C.C.
- Squaw Creek Golf Course, Willow Park, Texas
Wednesday, May 10 (6)
- Mark Bostick Golf Course at University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.
- Indian River Club, Vero Beach, Fla.
- Wichita (Kan.) C.C.
- Omaha (Neb.) C.C.
- Talking Stick G.C. (O’odham Course), Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Riverton (Wyo.) C.C.
Thursday, May 11 (4)
- Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.
- Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.
- Paramount C.C., New City, N.Y.
- Rolling Green G.C., Springfield, Pa.
Monday, May 15 (16)
- Phoenix (Ariz.) C.C.
- TPC Stonebrae C.C., Hayward, Calif.
- Brentwood C.C., Los Angeles, Calif.
- Shingle Creek G.C., Orlando, Fla.
- Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
- Falcon Crest G.C., Kuna, Idaho
- Gateway National G.L., Madison, Ill.
- Somersett G.& C.C., Reno, Nev.
- White Beeches G. & C.C., Haworth, N.J.
- The C.C. of Troy (N.Y.)
- Coldstream C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio
- Oswego Lake C.C., Lake Oswego, Ore.
- Huntsville G.C., Dallas, Pa.
- The Club at Nevillewood, Presto, Pa.
- Rockwall (Texas) Golf & Athletic Club
- The Club at Sonterra (North Course), San Antonio, Texas
- Oakridge C.C., Farmington, Utah
Tuesday, May 16 (4)
- Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.
- The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.
- Kirkbrae C.C., Lincoln, R.I.
- Keswick Hall (Full Cry Course), Keswick, Va.
Monday, May 22 (1)
- Palmer (Alaska) Golf Course
Final Qualifying Sites (13)
Tuesday, May 16
- Walton Heath Golf Club (New and Old Courses), Surrey, England
Monday, May 22
- Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Osaka Prefecture, Japan
- Bent Tree Country Club & Northwood Club, Dallas, Texas
Monday, June 5
- Lambton Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Hillcrest Country Club, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Pine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.
- Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga.
- Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
- Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J.
- Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, N.C.
- Brookside Golf & Country Club & The Lakes Golf & Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
- Springfield (Ohio) Country Club
- Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lakewood, Wash.