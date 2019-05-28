USGA increases purses for U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open

The USGA announced Tuesday that it has raised the purses of both the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open, making the former the most lucrative event in major championship golf and offering $1 million to the winner of the latter.

Players next month at Pebble Beach will vie for a total of $12.5 million in prize money. Last year Brooks Koepka took home $2.16 million from a $12 million purse at Shinnecock Hills, meaning this year's winner is expected to receive a check for $2.25 million. Those totals would match the winner's check and purse offered this year at The Players but would exceed the purses of both the Masters ($11.5 million) and PGA Championship ($11 million). The purse at last year's Open at Carnoustie was $10.5 million.

"The USGA is committed to providing an unparalleled experience to every player competing in its championships,” said USGA senior managing director John Bodenhamer. “Through strategic investments in our player relations program, we are continuing the effort to create a competitor experience commensurate with the game’s most prestigious championships, and that includes an increased purse and a continued commitment to make playing in an Open championship unforgettable for the world’s top amateur players.”

The announcement came on the eve of this week's U.S. Women's Open at Country Club of Charleston, where the total purse will be increased to $5.5 million. While Ariya Jutanugarn took home $900,000 from a $5 million purse for her playoff win last year at Shoal Creek, this will mark the first seven-figure check for a major championship victory in the women's game.

This year the winner of the revamped, season-ending CME Group Tour Championship will receive $1.5 million from a $5 million purse.