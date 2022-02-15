USGA releases list of final and local qualifying sites for U.S. Open in Brookline

The USGA released on Tuesday the complete list of sites for U.S. Open local and final qualifying.

In all, the will be 109 local 18-hole qualifiers conducted across 44 states and Canada from April 25 to May 23. Players who advance out of locals will join other exempt players for 36 holes of final qualifying, which will take place May 23 or June 6 at 11 sites in the U.S., Canada and Japan.

The 2022 U.S. Open will be played June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

“The U.S. Open provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers with diverse backgrounds from around the world the opportunity to earn a place in the championship through a two-stage qualifying process that was established more than 60 years ago,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer for the USGA. “Allied Golf Associations in the United States, as well as the Japan Golf Association and Golf Canada, are working with us to provide a pathway to The Country Club in June where we can once again showcase the world’s greatest players.”

Registration for local qualifying runs Feb. 23 to April 13.

The USGA accepted 9,069 entries for last year's U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. The record of 10,127 entries was established for the 2014 championship at Pinehurst No. 2.

Here is a complete list of final and local sites:

Final Qualifying Sites (11)

Monday, May 23

Asia – Caledonian Golf Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Monday, June 6

Canada – RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), Milton, Ontario

Monday, May 23

Lakewood Country Club & Royal Oaks Country Club, Dallas, Texas

Monday, June 6

The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), San Francisco, Calif.

The Club at Admiral’s Cove (North and West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.

Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club

Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Resort), Bend, Ore.

Local Qualifying Sites (109)

Monday, April 25 (4)

Coral Ridge C.C., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Marietta C.C., Kennesaw, Ga.

Fox Den C.C., Knoxville, Tenn.

Gold Mountain G.C. (Olympic Course), Bremerton, Wash.

Tuesday, April 26 (4)

The Dunes at Maui Lani G.C., Kahului, Hawaii

CasaBlanca G.C., Mesquite, Nev.

New Mexico State University G.C., Las Cruces, N.M.

Jimmie Austin OU G.C., Norman, Okla.

Wednesday, April 27 (1)

Tangle Ridge C.C., Grand Prairie, Texas

Thursday, April 28 (2)

Columbia C.C. (Ridgewood/Tall Pines Courses), Blythewood, S.C.

Jackson (Tenn.) C.C.

Monday, May 2 (17)

Peach Tree G. & C.C., Marysville, Calif.

Indian Ridge C.C. (Grove Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Brentwood C.C., Los Angeles, Calif.

Fountaingrove G. & Athletic Club, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Wee Burn C.C., Darien, Conn.

Pine Tree C.C., Boynton Beach, Fla.

Lexington C.C., Fort Myers, Fla.

Sara Bay C.C., Sarasota, Fla.

Hoakalei C.C., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Bayou DeSiard C.C., Monroe, La.

Foxborough (Mass.) C.C.

Muskegon (Mich.) C.C.

Windsong Farm G.C., Maple Plain, Minn.

Scioto Reserve C.C., Powell, Ohio

The Oregon G.C., West Linn, Ore.

The C.C. of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Club at Comanche Trace (Valley/Hills Courses), Kerrville, Texas

Tuesday, May 3 (8)

Andalusia C.C., La Quinta, Calif.

The Club at Ruby Hill, Pleasanton, Calif.

Collindale G.C., Fort Collins, Colo.

Worthington Manor C.C., Urbana, Md.

The Orchards G.C., Washington, Mich.

Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

Hollywood G.C., Deal, N.J.

UNM Championship G.C., Albuquerque, N.M.

Wednesday, May 4 (1)

Lake Jovita G. & C.C. (South Course), Dade City, Fla.

Thursday, May 5 (9)

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Silver Lakes (Backbreaker/Heartbreaker Courses), Glencoe, Ala.

Sewailo G.C., Tucson, Ariz.

La Purisima G.C., Lompoc, Calif.

The Grand G.C., San Diego, Calif.

CommonGround Golf Course, Aurora, Colo.

Buckhorn Springs G. & C.C., Valrico, Fla.

Old Oakland C.C. (South/East Courses), Indianapolis, Ind.

Midland (Texas) C.C.

The Federal Club, Glen Allen, Va.

Monday, May 9 (21)

Phoenix (Ariz.) C.C.

The Ridge G.C., Auburn, Calif.

El Niguel C.C., Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.

Todd Creek G.C., Thornton, Colo.

The G.C. at Oxford Greens, Oxford, Conn.

Ritz-Carlton Members G.C., Bradenton, Fla.

Bay Point G.C. (Nicklaus Course), Panama City Beach, Fla.

The Plantation at Ponte Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

BanBury G.C., Eagle, Idaho

Cantigny G.C. (Woodside/Lakeside Courses), Wheaton, Ill.

Morris Park C.C., South Bend, Ind.

Blue Top Ridge G.C., Riverside, Iowa

Oakwood C.C., Kansas City, Mo.

Lake Forest C.C., St. Louis, Mo.

Pinewild C.C. (Magnolia Course), Pinehurst, N.C.

Southampton (N.Y.) C.C.

White Manor C.C., Malvern, Pa.

DeBordieu Club, Georgetown, S.C.

Lakeside C.C., Houston, Texas

Forest Creek G.C, Round Rock, Texas

Tuesday, May 10 (6)

Hot Springs C.C. (Arlington Course), Hot Springs, Ark.

Ironwood C.C. (South Course), Palm Desert, Calif.

Missoula (Mont.) C.C.

Westfield C.C. (North Course), Westfield Center, Ohio

Westfield C.C. (South Course), Westfield Center, Ohio

Kirkbrae C.C., Lincoln, R.I.

Wednesday, May 11 (8)

Pelican Marsh G.C., Naples, Fla.

Wichita (Kan.) C.C.

Kearney Hill G.L., Lexington, Ky.

Omaha (Neb.) C.C.

Butler (Pa.) C.C.

Stonewall Resort, Roanoke, W.Va.

Wild Rock C.C., Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Riverton (Wyo.) C.C.

Thursday, May 12 (11)

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes G.C., Maricopa, Ariz.

Bermuda Dunes (Calif.) C.C. (Classic Course)

Hammock Dunes Club (Creek Course), Palm Coast, Fla.

Wellington National G.C., West Palm Beach, Fla.

Whitewater Creek C.C., Fayetteville, Ga.

Hillendale C.C., Phoenix, Md.

The Links at Norfolk, Ramsey, Minn.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.

The Legacy Club at Woodcrest, Cherry Hill, N.J.

Knickerbocker C.C., Tenafly, N.J.

C.C. of York, York, Pa.

Monday, May 16 (11)

Mesa (Ariz.) C.C.

TPC Stonebrae C.C., Hayward, Calif.

The Pulpit Club (The Paintbrush Course), Caledon Village, Ontario, Canada

Lake Shore C.C., Glencoe, Ill.

Illini C.C., Springfield, Ill.

Shaker Ridge C.C., Albany, N.Y.

Mendon (N.Y.) G.C.

Maketewah C.C., Cincinnati, Ohio

Glen Oak C.C., Clarks Summit, Pa.

Hurricane Creek C.C., Anna, Texas

Riverside C.C., Provo, Utah

Tuesday, May 17 (5)

Shingle Creek G.C., Orlando, Fla.

Taconic G.C., Williamstown, Mass.

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

Manhattan Woods G.C., West Nyack, N.Y.

Tumble Creek Club, Cle Elum, Wash.

Monday, May 23 (1)