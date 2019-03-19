Valspar Championship: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm will make their Valspar Championship debuts this week at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course while Paul Casey is back to defend his title. Here is everything you need to know. Click here for full-field tee times.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m. ET; NBC, 3-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m. ET; NBC, 3-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Full-field tee times from the Valspar Championship

Valspar Championship: Articles, photos and videos

PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)

Thursday, featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

8:13 a.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm

8:24 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed

1:03 p.m.: Paul Casey, Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson

1:14 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk

Friday, featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

8:13 a.m.: Casey, Woodland, Johnson

AM: TBD

1:03 p.m.: Day, Simpson, Rahm

1:14 p.m.: Garcia, Stenson, Reed

Saturday, Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

TBD

Saturday, Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. ET

Par-3 15th, par-3 17th holes

Sunday, Featured groups: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

TBD

Sunday, Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. ET

Par-3 15th, par-3 17th holes

Purse: $6.7 million ($1.206 million to winner)

Course: Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course (Par 71, 7,340 yards)

Defending champion: Paul Casey defeated Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed by one shot

Miscellaneous notes: