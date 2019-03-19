Valspar Championship: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm will make their Valspar Championship debuts this week at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course while Paul Casey is back to defend his title. Here is everything you need to know. Click here for full-field tee times.
How to watch:
Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m. ET; NBC, 3-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-3 p.m. ET; NBC, 3-6 p.m. ET; live stream: http://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
Full-field tee times from the Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship: Articles, photos and videos
PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)
Thursday, featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
- 8:13 a.m.: Jason Day, Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm
- 8:24 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed
- 1:03 p.m.: Paul Casey, Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson
- 1:14 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk
Friday, featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
- 8:13 a.m.: Casey, Woodland, Johnson
- AM: TBD
- 1:03 p.m.: Day, Simpson, Rahm
- 1:14 p.m.: Garcia, Stenson, Reed
Saturday, Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
- TBD
Saturday, Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. ET
- Par-3 15th, par-3 17th holes
Sunday, Featured groups: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
- TBD
Sunday, Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. ET
- Par-3 15th, par-3 17th holes
Purse: $6.7 million ($1.206 million to winner)
Course: Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course (Par 71, 7,340 yards)
Defending champion: Paul Casey defeated Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed by one shot
Miscellaneous notes:
- Originally held between September and November from 2000 to 2006, this is the 13th consecutive year that this event has been played in March.
- Only two players have won this tournament multiple times: K.J. Choi (2002, 2006) and Retief Goosen (2003, 2009).
- No player has successfully defended his title in this event. The best finish by a defending champion is a tie for fourth by Luke Donald in 2013.
- The Valspar Championship has had international winners in 11 of its 18 editions.
- The Copperhead Course ranked as the sixth most difficult course to par on the PGA Tour last season at 71.97 (+0.97) – nearly a half stroke more per round than 2017’s average of 71.51. It has ranked among the top 15 most difficult courses on the PGA Tour in 14 of its previous 18 editions.
- Players birdied the par 4s at Innisbrook only 11.2 percent of the time last season.