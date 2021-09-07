Velocity Global sponsoring PGA Tour University ranking; Pierceson Coody still No. 1

The first PGA Tour University rankings release of the fall comes with some added news.

Velocity Global was announced Tuesday as the new presenting sponsor of the ranking, which is now called the PGA Tour University Velocity Global Ranking.

Texas senior Pierceson Coody continues to lead the ranking over second-place Sam Bennett of Texas A&M. Notable movement from the debut ranking earlier this summer to now includes South Carolina's Ryan Hall dropping from No. 3 to No. 5 and Texas' Cole Hammer jumping Oklahoma's Logan McAllister and into sixth position. However, McAllister's win Sunday at the Carmel Cup should see him rise when the rankings are updated next.

As was the case in Year 1, the top five players at the end of this season will earn KFT cards and be exempt into the final stage of KFT Q-School. Players finishing Nos. 6-15 will have the option of membership on one of the Tour's international tours, plus they will be exempt into second stage of KFT Q-School. Players who finish in the top 15 cannot use their COVID year to re-enter the PGA Tour U program. However, players have the option of opting out and re-classifying by a certain date in the spring.

Here's the latest ranking: