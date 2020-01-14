The European Tour allows players to wear shorts during practice rounds and last November, due to scorching temperatures in South Africa, the tour allowed shorts for the first time during tournament rounds.

Viktor Hovland may now be pushing for denim. But Louis Oosthuizen also may likely be the reason that never happens.

Wearing black jeans, Hovland won the Hero Challenge, a 100-yard target competition Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi including Brooks Koepka, Danny Willett and Matthew Fitzpatrick, among others. The former Oklahoma State standout routed Oosthuizen, who was wearing blue jeans, in the final, 190-55.

Impressively, Hovland didn't miss the target in three rounds.

And he also talked some trash to world No. 1 Koepka before beating him in the semis.

"Wuss, you're scared," Hovland said before their match.

But the biggest story was the jeans.

Hovland's weren't as noticeable, but Oosthuizen was an easy target, getting several comments from the competitors and announcers. And for good reason: Oosthuizen did have the look of someone who was coming straight from finishing a DIY project.