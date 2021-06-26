Viktor Hovland leads by three at BMW International Open

MUNICH – Viktor Hovland is a round away from becoming the European Tour’s first Norwegian winner after he opened up a three-shot lead in the third round of the BMW International Open on Saturday.

Five birdies on the back nine helped Hovland record the best round of the day with an 8-under 64 as he moved to 17 under for the tournament.

“I just try to stay within myself. I look at leaderboards to see where I’m at, but instead of trying to force things, I just tell myself at the start of the day just to take control of my own game,” Hovland said.

“If I don’t waste shots here and there, just play smart, trust that I’m doing the right things, I think I should have a really good shot tomorrow.”

Hovland already has two PGA Tour titles from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December and the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020.

Full-field scores from the BMW International Open

Jorge Campillo is in second place on 14 under, with Darren Fichardt one shot further back.

Second-round leader Niall Kearney is tied on 11 under with Bernd Wiesberger.

