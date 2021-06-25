Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer chasing leader in Germany

Getty Images

MUNICH – Irishman Niall Kearney took a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.

Kearney shot a 4-under-par 68 to finish the day on 11 under as he chases what would be his first European Tour title.

Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger, Masahiro Kawamura, Adrien Saddier and Jorge Campill share second place on 9 under, with U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer part of a group two shots further back.

Full-field scores from the BMW International Open

Kearney recorded his best European Tour finish in a share of fourth in the Canary Islands Championship in May thanks to a closing 61, but had missed the cut in his last three starts.

Sam Horsfield and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were the leaders when the first round was completed on Friday morning after play was suspended on Thursday because of the threat of lightning. Garcia Rodriguez finished the second round on 7 under, while Horsfield dropped back to 3 under for the tournament after shooting a 5-over 77.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Orsmby clubhouse leader at sus. BMW Int'l Open

BY Associated Press  — 

The threat of lightning caused the first round of the BMW International Open to be suspended on Thursday.
Golf Central

Stenson ends drought, wins in Germany

BY Will Gray  — 

Henrik Stenson snapped a nearly three-year long victory drought with a three-shot victory at the BMW International Open.
News & Opinion

Jacquelin leads in Germany; Willett struggles

BY Associated Press  — 

Raphael Jacquelin leads Oliver Fisher by one stroke after the opening round of the BMW International Open on Thursday.