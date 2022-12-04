Viktor Hovland matches Tiger Woods' Hero feat, has epic response

Viktor Hovland is fast becoming the king of post-victory soundbites.

His latest one-liner came Sunday evening in the Bahamas, where Hovland had just wrapped up a wild victory for his second straight Hero World Challenge title. Speaking with Golf Channel's Steve Sands on Albany's 18th green, Hovland was told that, with his win, he had joined tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of this event.

Hovland edged Scottie Scheffler by a shot to capture last year's Hero, and he beat Scheffler again on Sunday, this time by two shots. Woods has won five Hero titles, including in 2004 and '05 when the event was sponsored by Target and contested at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

Now aware of the feat, Hovland wasted no time giving an epic response.

"That's pretty badass," he said with a big smile.

Classic Vik.