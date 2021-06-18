Viktor Hovland (sand in eye) can't finish second round at U.S. Open

Getty Images

SAN DIEGO – Viktor Hovland withdrew from the U.S. Open midway through his second round with an eye injury.

According to a USGA official, the 23-year-old Hovland was struggling with sand in his left eye. Hovland said the sand flew in his eye while he was warming up before Friday's second round, and he requested medical assistance twice before he withdrew, including just two holes into his round.

Hovland, who shot 74 Thursday, was well outside the cut when he withdrew. He was 6 over through 11 holes following a double bogey-6 at the first hole, his 10th hole of the day, before he called it quits.

