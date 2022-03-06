Viktor Hovland's bunker blunder on No. 17 microcosm of his week at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not often a player can pinpoint the moment when things go wrong, but for Viktor Hovland, it was as clear as a spring afternoon.

Clinging to a share of the lead through 16 holes Hovland’s tee shot at the par-3 17th hole tumbled into a bunker in front of the green. From an awkward downhill lie, he could only manage a shot to 50 feet to set up a two-putt bogey. It was bad luck and a microcosm of his week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

For the week, he was 3-for-13 in sand saves which left him 73rd, out of 77 players who made the cut, in the field.

“It is what it is. Don't hit in the bunkers,” said Hovland, who closed with a 74 to tie for second place. “I'm not a big fan of putting more sand in the bunkers right before a tournament.

“Yeah, it's the same for everyone. It's just a little unfortunate that I hit a terrible shot on 17, and that was the lie I drew.”