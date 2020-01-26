Wait, what? Tiger hits ball in hole, comes out in final round of Farmers

Getty Images

On just the second hole of Tiger Woods’ final round at Torrey Pines, where he tries to secure win No. 83 to secure the all-time PGA Tour wins record, something unbelievable happened. 

We can guarantee that you’ve never seen anything like it.

With only 141 yards to the hole, Tiger hit a perfect approach. He almost holed it for eagle, but then the ball literally went all the way in the cup and came out. 

What?

Yeah. Look.

 

To say Twitter (and Tiger Tracker) went crazy over the shot is an understatement.

 

 

We agree when Tiger Tracker said “most disappointing birdie of 2020.” 

 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Steady start, but need a charge

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods is competing in his first event of the year at the Farmers Insurance Open. We're tracking as he goes for PGA Tour win No. 83.
Golf Central

Rory favors Tiger's 82 wins over 15 majors

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy was asked whether he's more impressed with Tiger Woods' 82 career wins or his 15 major championships. His answer might surprise you.
Golf Central

Baker on playing with Tiger: ‘Am I being punk’d?’

BY Samantha Marks  — 

It's safe to say Tiger Woods can make some people starstruck. Like one of his playing partners on the weekend in San Diego.