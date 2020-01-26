On just the second hole of Tiger Woods’ final round at Torrey Pines, where he tries to secure win No. 83 to secure the all-time PGA Tour wins record, something unbelievable happened.

We can guarantee that you’ve never seen anything like it.

With only 141 yards to the hole, Tiger hit a perfect approach. He almost holed it for eagle, but then the ball literally went all the way in the cup and came out.

What?

Yeah. Look.

To say Twitter (and Tiger Tracker) went crazy over the shot is an understatement.

We agree when Tiger Tracker said “most disappointing birdie of 2020.”