Waste Management Phoenix Open: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

It's Super Bowl week, which it's time for the biggest party of the PGA Tour season, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here's all the key information you need for the week at TPC Scottsdale.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 3-7PM ET; (Live Stream)

Friday, Rd. Golf Channel, 2: 3-7PM ET; (Live Stream)

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-3PM ET; (Live Stream)

NBC, 3-6PM ET; (Live Stream)

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-3PM ET; (Live Stream)

NBC, 3-6PM ET; (Live Stream)

PGA Tour Live schedule (Click here to watch)

Thursday: 9:15AM, 3PM

AM: Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

AM: Justin Thomas, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau

PM: Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

PM: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson

Friday: 9:15AM, 3PM

AM: Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland

AM: Twitter fan poll

PM: Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

PM: Justin Thomas, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau

Saturday: 10AM, 3PM

TBD

Sunday: 10AM, 3PM

TBD

Purse: $7.1 million ($1,278,000 to winner)

Course: TPC Scottsdale, Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz. (71-7,261)

Defending champion: Gary Woodland (-18) defeated Chez Reavie with a par on the first playoff hole for his third career PGA Tour - first since 2013. Reavie forced a playoff with birdies on his final two holes, but bogeyed the first playoff hole, handing Woodland - and his tap-in par - the victory.

Notable tee times:

Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland: Thursday – 2:15 p.m. (No. 1), Friday – 10 a.m. (No. 10)

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson: Thursday – 12:05 p.m. (No. 1), Friday – 7:50 a.m. (No. 10)

Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar: Thursday – 10 a.m. (No. 10), Friday – 2:15 p.m. (No. 1)

Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas: Thursday – 9:50 a.m. (No. 10), Friday – 2:05 p.m. (No. 1)

Miscellaneous notes:

This is the 81st edition of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s the eighth oldest tournament on the PGA Tour (behind The Open, U.S. Open, BMW Championship, RBC Canadian Open, PGA Championship, Valero Texas Open, and Genesis Open).

Along with the winner’s check, he receives 500 FedExCup points, is exempt on the PGA Tour through the 2020-2021 season, and receives invitations to the 2019 Players, 2019 Masters, 2019 PGA Championship, and 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

This is the 43rd time in the last 47 years that this event will conclude on Super Bowl Sunday.

Playing in the field of 132 this week: Three of the top seven and 10 of the top 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking (highest ranked are No. 4 Justin Thomas, No. 6 Jon Rahm and No. 7 Xander Schauffele) ... seven Players champions ... 11 major champions ... eight former winners of this event ... five of 10 winners on the 2018-2019 PGA Tour.

There have been 18 playoffs in Phoenix Open history including each of the last three years.

The tournament is considered to have the largest galleries in golf with the largest day of attendance traditionally being Saturday. Last year, a tournament-record 719,179 people attended the event with a single-day record 216,818 of those on Saturday (the third time in tournament history that daily attendance exceeded 200,000 people).

Rowdy crowds have been an issue here in the past, and spending on security has increased over the years ... In 1999, an armed man was arrested after taunting Tiger Woods ... Also in 1999, David Duval was involved in an ugly exchange with hecklers ... In 2001, an orange was thrown while Tiger Woods was putting ... Chris DiMarco exchanged words with a fan in 2002 who shouted “Noonan!” while putting ... In 2013, caddie races on the 16th hole were banned, and in 2015 players and caddies were prohibited from propelling items into the crowd at 16.

Babe Zaharias played in the 1945 Phoenix Open, she shot 77-72-75-80 to make the cut but finished 30 strokes behind winner Byron Nelson. It was one of four PGA Tour events Zaharias is believed to have played in (she made the cut in three of them).

The tournament is hosted by The Thunderbirds, a local volunteer organization founded in 1932 to promote the area through sports. The tournament raised a record $12.2 million for charity last year to eclipse the $10 million mark for a second consecutive year. Since the inaugural event in 1932, this event has raised over $134 million for charities in Arizona.

Stats provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit