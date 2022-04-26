×

Watch: After wrist surgery, Bryson DeChambeau shows off one-handed swing

Two weeks after having left wrist surgery, Bryson DeChambeau is still whacking drives. 

DeChambeau uploaded a video Monday to his social media account of him swinging a driver on the range, one-handed, though. 

Even with just one arm to swing, it appears DeChambeau, the Tour's longest driver, hasn't lost his swagger with the long club. Down an arm, he still managed a perfect club twirl after his swing.

After missing the Masters cut at 12 over, in his third start since returning from wrist and hip injuries, DeChambeau elected to have surgery on his left wrist. He is expected to miss roughly two months, including the PGA Championship. 

