Wearing a white Arizona Diamondbacks jersey with "I got this" on the back, Amy Bockerstette threw out the first pitch Saturday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Bockerstette told the Arizona Republic that she had been practicing three days for the moment.

“I’m so happy to throw the first pitch,” she said.

Bockerstette, who gained notoriety in February when she played the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale and made par alongside Gary Woodland, performed well again. Her pitch didn't cross the plate, but it had some zip on it before one-hopping into the glove of D'Backs pitcher Robbie Ray.

Bockerstette has Down syndrome but hasn’t let it stop her from pursuing her golf dreams. In high school, she became the first golfer with Down syndrome to compete in the Arizona state high school golf playoffs. And last year she made more history by receiving a golf scholarship to Paradise Valley Community College. She will start this fall.

Last week during the U.S. Open, Bockerstette cheered on Woodland to victory. She talked to Woodland via FaceTime after his winner's press conference and the next day was surprised by Woodland on "Today."

"The world needs more of her in it," Woodland said. "Her attitude, her love for life, love for the game and her positive energy is so contagious."