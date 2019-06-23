They say don't meet your heros ... unless you're this lady.

Then definitely meet your heros, and make sure the cameras are rolling.

Back in Wisconsin this week for the PGA Tour Champions' American Family Insurance Championship, NFL legend Brett Favre got another chance to to play in front the cheeseheads who cheered him on for 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

And that includes a woman who, based on this interaction, officially takes the title of Favre's No. 1 fan.

After making the woman's day with a simple acknowledgement as he walked off a tee box, Favre then headed over to sign autographs, take a photo and hold her child, sending the fan into a full-blown hysterical breakdown.

The three-time NFL MVP, who retired from the league in 2011, was so distracted by the chance encounter that he almost absconded with the small child.

However, in typical Favre fashion, he turned it over at the last second.