Brittany Altomare needed a jolt of energy after she made the turn during the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

She began her day on the second nine, carding a disappointing 2-over 38 that a pair of bogeys and a costly double at the par-3 16th. But things wouldn't stay down for long.

A par at the first made way for that jolt of energy, exactly what the doctor ordered. On the par-3 second, facing a brutal and tricky harsh down wind, Altomare took aim.

If not for the flagstick, that ball may have keep rolling into 2020. But luckily for Altomare, who had already struck gold with the hole-in-one, she also won a Buick in the process.

Altomare also carded two birdies on her inward nine, finishing her opening round with a 2-under 70, just three off the lead held by Amy Yang.