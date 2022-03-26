Watch: Brooks Koepka delivers dagger in playoff against Jon Rahm

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka was 2 up on Jon Rahm with three holes to play in Saturday morning’s Round of 16, but couldn’t close it out in regulation.

Rahm would win holes 16 and 17, and the pair would tie the 18th to send it to a playoff.

The current and former No. 1 players in the world headed to the 10th tee for a sudden-death playoff.


Rahm had about 8 feet for par, but wouldn’t get to hit it, as Koepka rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe to advance to the quarterfinals.

Koepka will face another former world No. 1, Dustin Johnson, in the Elite 8.

