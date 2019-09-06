Brooks Koepka is back in front of ESPN cameras, but decided to keep his clothes on for this one.

After appearing in ESPN'S The Body Issue last month, Koepka returned to the limelight in two of the latest 'This is SportsCenter' commercials.

The first commercial showcases Koepka having a putting contest in the hallway with Elle Duncan. After Koepka marks his ball with a coin, Matt Barie notices and snatches it away to buy something from the vending machine. Guess that putting contest will have to continue another day.

The next begins by showing Koepka in the lunch room putting together a peanut butter and jelly sandwich before turning to his caddie (not Ricky Elliott, Koepka's real caddie) to ask how he thinks he should cut his sandwich. The caddie suggests diagonal, but the execution doesn't come together like most of Koepka's approach shots do.

Somewhat understandable though. Most golf courses have pre-made sandwiches that have already been sliced, whether diagonal or down the middle. Still, Koepka might look to bring back Elliott for such important off-course decisions as that.

No matter how you slice it, Koepka is enjoying the media attention lately.