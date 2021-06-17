Watch: Bryson DeChambeau bombs ... Brooks Koepka's TV interview

SAN DIEGO – It was another television interview with Brooks Koepka and another chance for Bryson DeChambeau to insert himself into the shot.

This time, though, the fallout won’t threaten to break the internet.

Following a first-round 69 on Thursday that left him two shots off the lead at the U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka was being interviewed by Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis when DeChambeau walked by in the background.

Sound familiar? Only on this occasion there was no reaction from Koepka, and DeChambeau jumped as he passed, throwing his arms in the air to videobomb the shot.

At last month’s PGA Championship, a viral video of an unaired Golf Channel interview surfaced with Koepka becoming visibly annoyed when DeChambeau walked behind him. The rift escalated two weeks ago when fans heckled DeChambeau during the Memorial, and it continues to be a topic of conversation this week at Torrey Pines.

DeChambeau, who opened in 73, said he was just trying to make light of the situation.

“Again, it is one of those things," DeChambeau said. "People were thinking I was doing something, I wasn’t doing anything at the PGA Championship and I saw an opportunity and I just had fun with it.”