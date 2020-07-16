Watch: Bryson DeChambeau hits tee shot 423 yards ... 4 hundred, 23 yards

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau returned to competition on Thursday with a 353-yard drive on the 10th hole at Muirfield Village.

It was his first official swing since winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks again.

It was followed by a 362-yard drive at the 11th, 359 yards at the 13th, and 407 yards at the 17th. But he outdistanced them all after the turn, bombing his tee shot at the par-4 first, 423 yards.

DeChambeau had only 45 yards to the hole and pitched up nicely to 6 feet. He made birdie to get back to even par on a trying day at the Memorial Tournament. For the record, he didn't birdie Nos. 10, 11, 13 or 17.

DeChambeau didn't compete in last week's Workday Charity Open, which was the first of two PGA Tour events at Muifield.

