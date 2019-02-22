More and more players on Tour are putting an increasing amount of focus on fitness and personal physique. However, each player's workout routine is different.

You know what they say, couples who workout together stay together. Great to see Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka finding time to work on their respective beach bodies while in Mexico.

They're not the only ones who take their physical health seriously, though. On the Champions Tour, Vijay Singh and John Daly each have their own method of training.

A lot of people don't think golf requires much fitness, but that's where they're wrong. Just look at Daly get after it on that treadmill. Pair that with some of Watson's curls with the two-pounders and you'll be looking like a PGA Tour star in no time.