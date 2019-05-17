The New York faithful got an up-close-and-personal look at Tiger Woods early in his second round at the PGA Championship. And it was every bit as chaotic as one would imagine.

Woods pulled his tee shot at the par-4 first hole into the left rough. He had to wade through a sea of people to reach his ball and it took several minutes – with Tiger trying to help direct traffic – in order to clear a path for Woods to hit his second shot.

Woods eventually hacked out into a greenside bunker and got up and down for par.