Watch: Chesson Hadley makes first ace on Tour and reacts just like one should

In sports they say, "Act like you've been there before," when it comes to celebrations. Well, until Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, Chesson Hadley had never "been there before," and thankfully he didn't act like he had.

Hadley holed a 9-iron from 160 yards at the par-3 16th, his seventh hole of the final round, for his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.

Hadley started the week 132nd in the FedExCup standings, with the top 125 gaining entrance into next week's first playoff event. He followed the hole-in-one with a birdie and was 6 under on his round through his first eight holes, moving him to T-15 at the time and a projected 127th place in the standings.