Watch: Comedian pulls off spot-on Tiger impression ... in Tiger's face

Conor Moore's hilarious impressions of superstar golfers are nothing new. In fact, at this point it might say more about your status on Tour if he hasn't spoofed you than if he has.

However, it's one thing to do impressions of people in front of a camera, it's an entirely different thing to do them in front of the person you're impersonating.

And to Moore's credit, he stood toe-to-toe with Tiger Woods in a recent Bridgestone ad, and he didn't blink.

Woods' sense of humor has been trending toward dad-joke status for a while now, so it's nice to see him able to poke fun at himself, even if it's just an attempt to sell golf balls.

