Watch: Dustin Johnson's tee shot at 17 hits flagstick, bounces into water

Dustin Johnson's tee shot Saturday at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole was too good.

From 121 yards out, Johnson hit a near-perfect wedge and then watched as his ball clanged off the flagstick and kicked left into the water.

"I mean, I pulled it a yard maybe," Johnson said. "I was trying to hit it a yard right of the flag. I hit it right at it. Obviously, it was unfortunate it hit the flag and went in the water, but it happens."

Johnson went on to double-bogey the hole and finished with a 1-over 73. He's even par through 54 holes.

"That just sums up my week right there," he said. "I don't know, I felt like I'm playing good, just not scoring very well, missing some short putts. ... The golf course is definitely – it's not the golf course, it's all me."