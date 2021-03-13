Watch: Dustin Johnson's tee shot at 17 hits flagstick, bounces into water

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson's tee shot Saturday at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole was too good.

From 121 yards out, Johnson hit a near-perfect wedge and then watched as his ball clanged off the flagstick and kicked left into the water.

"I mean, I pulled it a yard maybe," Johnson said. "I was trying to hit it a yard right of the flag. I hit it right at it. Obviously, it was unfortunate it hit the flag and went in the water, but it happens."

Johnson went on to double-bogey the hole and finished with a 1-over 73. He's even par through 54 holes.

"That just sums up my week right there," he said. "I don't know, I felt like I'm playing good, just not scoring very well, missing some short putts. ... The golf course is definitely – it's not the golf course, it's all me."

