Watch: Frustrated Reed snaps wedge over knee

Getty Images

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Patrick Reed will need to make a run to the equipment trailer before the weekend here at the U.S. Open.

Reed unexpectedly had to sweat out the cut line Friday at Pebble Beach after he encountered some difficulty on the par-5 finishing hole. Over the green in three shots, Reed overshot his flop attempt and drew a gnarly lie on the opposite side of the green. He tried to play a delicate pitch shot from there, but he flubbed it.

Reed then took his frustration out on his lob wedge, going full Bo Jackson:

Using a different wedge, Reed chipped onto the green and sank a 3-footer for double bogey.

The 2018 Masters champion made the cut on the number, at 2-over 144. He declined to talk to reporters after the round.

