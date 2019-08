First off, don't try this at home ... or at your local mini-golf course ... or anywhere, ever.

This kid is lucky he didn't injure himself or anyone else.

But out of the danger comes this viral clip, of Instagram user @brightonboshart smashing a drive into a cave during a round of mini golf that miraculously finds the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one.

We've seen all sorts of lucky bounces off rocks over the years, but this one ranks right up there near the top of the list.