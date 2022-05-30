WATCH: Gator snatches ball on green at Florida course

If you're playing golf in Florida, beware.

A group of golfers were enjoying a day on the course at Ormond Beach golf club. Then a shot that landed on the green didn't fall in the hole, but was snatched up by a gator instead.

That didn't scare the golfers, though. Rather than running in the other direction, they headed towards the green and videoed the gator up close as the gator wandered around with the ball in its mouth. The cameraman jokingly asked the gator to drop the ball in the cup.

The gator apparently dropped the ball before crawling back into the water. But the owner might have switched it out for one with less teeth marks.