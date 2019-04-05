The Great White Shark helped catch a hammerhead shark that was trying to eat a blacktip shark.

Norman was featured in an episode of "BlacktipH", in which he and the fishing crew reeled in a world-record-sized hammerhead. According to the show, the shark measured 175 inches (14 feet, 7 inches), 4 inches longer than the world record. Norman estimated that the enormous creature weighed in excess of 1,200 pounds.

If you don't make it to the end of the segment, Norman and Co., released the hammerhead and then jumped into the ocean to "feel connected to the fish."