Watch: How are the legs? Tiger Woods gives them test with mighty lash at No. 14

Tiger Woods hit his first really bad tee shot of the day – a low, snipe to the left – at the par-4 14th, in Round 1 of the Masters. It was the first noticeable occasion that his right leg, which endured severe trauma during his Feb. 2021 car crash, affected his swing.

There were no issues, however, with his next swipe – regarding his right or left leg. From the pine straw, Woods took a mighty lash with his iron, recoiling like old times on the follow-through.

Woods was able to put his approach shot just over the back of the green, 12 yards from the hole. But Woods couldn't get up and down from there and made his second bogey of the day. That dropped him to even par at the time, three off the lead.

