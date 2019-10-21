Watch: How the skins were won at the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day competed Monday in the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins. Here's a look at how the action played out at Accordia Golf Narashino C.C. in Chiba, Japan.

After the quartet split the first two holes with pars, Day rolled in a 10-footer for birdie at the third hole to claim three skins and $30,000.

The fourth hole was split with pars and when his three competitors went into the water on the 177-yard, par-3 fifth, Tiger Woods won the hole by getting up and down for par from a greenside bunker.

Woods claimed two skins and $20,000.

At the par-3 seventh, each competitor was partnered with a rugby legend and they played a two-man scramble. The hole was tied in birdie as Matsuyama made a long putt and McIlroy's partner, Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll, countered.

Woods then took the event lead at the next with a birdie at the par-4 eighth, worth three skins and $40,000.

At that point, Woods had 5 skins and $60,000. Day had three skins and $30,000. And McIlroy and Matsuyama were at zero.