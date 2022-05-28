WATCH: Impossible pin placement leads to 10-putts at high school championship

A laughing clown and a quick-chomp gator would’ve been more fair than what took place at the Iowa Girls 3A State Golf Tournament at the River Valley Golf Course in Adel.

Jake Brend was covering the tournament for SCTV and captured video of arguably the most unfair pin in golf.

The frustration is clear as player after player watches her ball roll down the slope and off the front of the green.

It appears Brend spent a good chunk of time watching these competitors battle this slope, and he took a guess as to just how much damage this pin placement did to their scorecards.

At that point one might be better off to take a page out of Phil Mickelson’s book and take the penalty for knocking the ball in while it’s moving.