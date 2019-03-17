Anything you can do I can do better... than most.
Eddie Pepperell birdied seven holes in an 11-hole stretch Sunday at the Players Championship, including the famous par-3 17th hole from nearly 50 feet.
INCREDIBLE!— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2019
5️⃣0️⃣ feet from @PepperellEddie at the iconic 17th!
He's tied for the lead @THEPLAYERSChamp.
What a moment.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/uAmTF6eU7w
It was the longest make of the day on TPC Sawgrass' island green – for about 5 minutes.
Jhonattan Vegas, playing in the group behind Pepperell, drained a birdie putt from 69 feet, 7 inches, setting a record for longest putt on the 17th hole. Bernhard Langer's 59-foot make in 2008 was the previous record.
The longest putt on 17 ... EVER.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2019
7️⃣0️⃣ FEET!!!!!!!@JhonattanVegas is tied for 2nd @THEPLAYERSChamp.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/dnNTMQrzFg