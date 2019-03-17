Anything you can do I can do better... than most.

Eddie Pepperell birdied seven holes in an 11-hole stretch Sunday at the Players Championship, including the famous par-3 17th hole from nearly 50 feet.

It was the longest make of the day on TPC Sawgrass' island green – for about 5 minutes.

Jhonattan Vegas, playing in the group behind Pepperell, drained a birdie putt from 69 feet, 7 inches, setting a record for longest putt on the 17th hole. Bernhard Langer's 59-foot make in 2008 was the previous record.