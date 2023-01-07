Watch: Justin Thomas consoles Max Homa after near-ace at Sentry TOC

“No! Go in!”

Max Homa shouted as he put his hands on his head and slumped over. Homa's tee ball on Saturday at Kapalua's 204-yard, par-3 eighth hole had come within inches of a hole-in-one, landing on the back fringe and nearly spinning back, with help from the slope, into the cup.

The bad news: Homa would settle for birdie, one of four in his first eight holes to begin his third round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The good news: Homa's playing competitor, Justin Thomas, was a shoulder to cry on, embracing Homa with a friendly hug. The Woody to his Buzz.

"I thought it had no chance," Thomas started, seeming just as heartbroken as Homa, "and then I thought it had a really good chance."

The two walked off the tee box smiling.