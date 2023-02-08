WATCH: Justin Thomas moonlights as reporter at Super Bowl LVII media day

Justin Thomas doesn’t have a future in sports broadcasting – he’ll be the first one to tell you that – but that didn’t keep him from moonlighting as a reporter during Super Bowl LVII’s opening night event on Monday.

Both the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open are in Arizona this week, so JT took a break from practice rounds at TPC Scottsdale to stop by the NFL’s version of media day for some fun. The two-time major winner was mic’d up for his adventure, making for some entertaining sound bites.

“I really don’t know what I’m doing here,” Thomas told golf media personality Paige Spiranac, but clearly, he had some plans for the evening.

Namely, grilling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and avid golfer, Patrick Mahomes on whether or not he’ll be “negotiating strokes” because of his ankle injury when the two play together during the offseason.

“I will not let the ankle injury negotiate my strokes,” Mahomes laughed in response. “But I heard Aaron [Rodgers] let something negotiate his strokes out at Pebble Beach [last week]. I just heard that secondhand. That’s not what I’m saying. He did get the win, so I’ll give him that.”

Then, being the humble man that he is, JT introduced himself to the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.

“Justin Thomas. I played golf at Bama,” JT said to the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback. Then he got to the serious stuff:

“Between Oklahoma and Bama, which one you claiming?”

Hurts walked away laughing in response as JT shouted “Roll Tide” before admitting he knew he wasn’t expecting an answer.

So will JT be grabbing an Uber for the 35-minute drive to State Farm Stadium after he (hopefully) wraps up the WMPO with a win?

“[Patrick and I] joke that they win the Super Bowl, I win the Waste Management, and we’re going straight to Vegas,” JT told Spiranac before admitting it’s not going to happen. “I’m not, I’m not. I’m not sure how that would be for my Genesis prep next week or how that would be in terms of our agents, but I’d love to find out.”

After an evening that saw him ask irrelevant questions and shout his team biases at athletes, CNN’s Coy wire asked JT if there was a future for him in journalism.

“Absolutely not,” JT replied. “I’m gonna stick to what I’m comfortable at and good at, and that’s golf.”

Good call, JT.