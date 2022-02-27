Watch: Lee Hodges' putt from bunker at Honda Classic turns out tragically

Maybe there's a reason you don't see this too often.

Lee Hodges found himself on the precipice of a top-10 finish at the Honda Classic. But after the world No. 207's tee shot on the par-3 15th landed in the greenside bunker, he decided to get funky. He broke out his putter and zipped his ball out of the bunker, which then went across the green, rolled off, and was inches from falling into the water.

Hodges then broke out the wedge — as he probably should have done the shot before — but not without dipping his right foot in the water. He plopped his chip on the green, 17 feet from the hole, and almost salvaged bogey, but his putt rolled 9 inches past the cup.

Putting from the bunker is rare, but it has been done before. Ryan Palmer did it in Round 2 of last year's BMW Championship and it didn't end up half-bad.

After the debacle, Hodges parred his final three holes to salvage an even-par 70 and a tie for ninth.