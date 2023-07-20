Watch: 'Little Eye' knocks Lucas Herbert from Open lead with triple bogey

When Martin Ebert blew up the old 15th hole of Royal Liverpool’s championship layout, he did so with the intention of creating a new par-3 penultimate hole that despite its shortness would challenge the best players in the world.

Regardless of one’s opinion on altering one of the oldest seaside courses in England – and one rich in championship history – Ebert has succeeded so far.

Lucas Herbert stepped on No. 17, nicknamed “Little Eye” and playing just 126 yards for Thursday’s opening round of The Open, tied for the early lead at 3 under. Two holes earlier, he’d made eagle on the 602-yard 15th hole. Nearly five Little Eyes could fit in one 15th hole at Hoylake, yet after Herbert tugged his tee shot, the wee hole gave him more than he could handle.

After a chip that ran through the green and into a greenside pot bunker, Herbert, from a tricky lie in the very back of the bunker and with one foot still on turf, couldn’t get his third shot onto the green, catching the runoff and having his ball roll right back into the sand. His next shot reached the green, though came to rest 18 feet past. Two putts from there, and Herbert walked off with a triple bogey.

The Aussie would drop back to even par, which is where he’d finish, posting an opening 71.