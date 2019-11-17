It’s been aces wild this week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Two days after Cameron Tringale and Chase Seiffert made holes-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole in back-to-back groups, Matt Kuchar and Brian Gay got in on the ace action Sunday at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Kuchar’s hole-in-one came in the final round when the defending champion aced the par-3 eighth hole.

Just minutes later, Gay holed his tee shot at the par-3 10th hole.

There have now been four aces this week in Mexico. Prior to this week, there had been five total holes-in-one made in nine events this fall.