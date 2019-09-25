Rory McIlroy is playing this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship alongside his father, Gerry.

The event is a pro-am on the European Tour, contested on the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.

Team McIlroy has been prepping with a little internal competition that, apparently, has been going the way of Dad.

In this clip from the European Tour, Gerry gives his son the needle.

No one gives Gerry McIlroy four a side and comes out on top. Not even the current PGA Tour Player of the Year and FedExCup champion.