Watch: Minute of silence observed at Colonial to recognize social, racial injustice

At 8:46 a.m. local time, less than two hours after golf resumed followed a 91-day hiatus, a horn blew at Colonial Country Club to halt play.

The PGA Tour reserved that time for a moment of silence, in memory of the late George Floyd and as a reminder of social and racial injustice in the U.S.

Eight minutes, 46 seconds is the length of time prosecutors say Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was pinned to the ground under a Minneapolis police officer's knee before he died on May 25.

Players on the course and everyone throughout the Colonial grounds paused for a minute, before the horn was sounded again for play to resume.

The Tour plans on doing this for each round at the Charles Schwab Challenge as well as this week's Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. This is the first event for both tours since play was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.