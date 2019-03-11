Watch: Molinari's winning API putt is so much better in Italian

Francesco Molinari's 44-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to close out the Arnold Palmer Invitational was pretty spectacular in it's own right, but viewers watching the Italian broadcast on GOLFTV got an extra special treat.

Much like Spanish hole-in-one calls at the WGC-Mexico, Molinari's exclamation point on his Sunday 64 at Bay Hill just sounds better when you can't understand it:

🇮🇹 @F_Molinari's clutch birdie on the 72nd hole @APinv is even more exciting when called by @GOLFTV's Italian broadcasters. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/uFE5INGzNq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2019

Molinari noted after the event that the Italian press had been "taking notice" of his rise up the world rankings since last summer.

This call certainly qualifies.