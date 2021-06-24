Watch: Nelly Korda's heart rate jumps like her ball off the bricks after avoiding water

Getty Images

Water lurks everywhere at Atlanta Athletic Club and it got the better of some of the women’s best on Thursday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Nelly Korda had a run-in at the par-4 11th, hitting her approach shot into the hazard and making bogey.

She nearly found the water again, at the par-3 15th, but this time she caught a break, her ball hitting the bricks fronting the green and caroming over the green into the back bunker.

As you could see from her Whoop device, Korda’s heart rate jumped like her Titleist.

Unfortunately for Korda, the result was the same as at the 11th as she made bogey. She recovered, however, with a long birdie at the par-5 18th to shoot 2-under 70.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

KPMG Women's PGA leader Salas reveals mental health struggles

BY Emilia Migliaccio  — 

Lizette Salas leads the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, but it's a long and difficult road to get into this position.
Golf Central

Putter change, mental reset helps Noh at KPMG

BY Emilia Migliaccio  — 

She’s the youngest player in the field, at 19, and she just shot her career-best round in the majors: 69.
Golf Central

Several Americans trying to boost Solheim stock

BY Amy Rogers  — 

Americans Lizette Salas, Yealimi Noh and Cydney Clanton are all in great position to boost their Solheim Cup stock through 18 holes at the KPMG Women's PGA.