Watch Par-Tee: Enjoy the final round of the Tour Championship with fellow fans

Getty Images

The final round of the Tour Championship is on Labor Day and you can join the party. Or par-tee.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports are hosting a FedExCup Playoffs Watch Par-tee for the final round at East Lake. Fans can join via Golf Channel and NBC Sports Facebook pages and YouTube channels, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The virtual event will share fun, themed recipes; trivia; commentary and more.

You can join the event, hosted by Kira K. Dixon and Angel Gray, using #FEDEXCUP. You can also log on to GolfWatchPartee.com for more social friendly games, brackets and printable decor to make your home feel like East Lake Golf Club.

