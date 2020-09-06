Watch Par-Tee: Enjoy the final round of the Tour Championship with fellow fans

The final round of the Tour Championship is on Labor Day and you can join the party. Or par-tee.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports are hosting a FedExCup Playoffs Watch Par-tee for the final round at East Lake. Fans can join via Golf Channel and NBC Sports Facebook pages and YouTube channels, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The virtual event will share fun, themed recipes; trivia; commentary and more.

You can join the event, hosted by Kira K. Dixon and Angel Gray, using #FEDEXCUP. You can also log on to GolfWatchPartee.com for more social friendly games, brackets and printable decor to make your home feel like East Lake Golf Club.