Watch: Patrick Cantlay has ball hit flagstick and end up behind him

Getty Images

With Winged Foot continuing to toughen up Saturday morning, players need all the good breaks they can get.

Patrick Cantlay received the exact opposite on the par-4 15th hole.

Already 5 over through 14 holes in his U.S. Open third round, Cantlay left himself about a 25-yard pitch for the chance to get up and down for par. He clipped it well, too, his ball tracking right at the hole. Only it was too good.

Cantlay's ball clanked off the flagstick, which sent the ball backward and off the front of the green. When the ball came to rest in the fairway, it was some 20 yards farther away from the hole.

U.S. Open Day 3: Cantlay hits flag and ball ricochets BEHIND him!

Cantlay ended up saving bogey, but what terrible luck.

