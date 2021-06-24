Watch: Phil Mickelson makes his longest putt of the season at Travelers Championship

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson made 156 feet of putts in Round 1 at the Travelers Championship, shooting 1-under 69.

Two-thirds of that distance, however, came on back-to-back holes.

Mickelson made his longest putt of the season at the par-4 ninth, dropping in a birdie from 63 feet and 8 inches.

He then made a 40-footer for par at the par-4 10th.

"Yeah, to make those long ones like on 9, that long birdie putt, it's just a bonus. You're just trying to lag it up there close and it just felt in. Same thing on 10, after making a mistake and having that long par putt. To make it was a nice little boost," said Mickelson, who is tied for 46th and six off the lead.

"Unfortunately, I didn't take advantage of that on the back nine. Still played it 1 over. I'm playing well and have a chance tomorrow to come out and get into the tournament for the weekend, which is exciting."

