Watch: Phil Mickelson makes hole-in-one at corporate outing

Getty Images

After winning three of his first four starts on the PGA Tour Champions, Phil Mickelson struggled in his first title defense. Mickelson finished tied for 47th at last week's Dominion Energy Charity Classic, site of his first 50-and-over victory last year.

Mickelson made 17 birdies over his three rounds but still finished at even par, adding two double-bogeys and two quintuple-bogeys to his card.

Monday was much kinder to Mickelson. Playing in a KPMG corporate outing in Houston, Texas, Mickelson made a hole-in-one. And, in typical Mickelson fashion, he poked a little fun at himself as well.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Alker takes Dominion lead; Phil shoots 71

BY Associated Press  — 

Steven Alker shot a 9-under 63 on Friday, while Phil Mickelson shot a 71 and John Daly withdrew at the senior tour's playoff opener.
News & Opinion

Cut Line: COVID still taking toll on Tour

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

We celebrate a new tournament with a twist, suggest a new future for Lefty and ponder a secret program’s place in the game.
Golf Central

Phil isn't all in on Champions tour ... yet

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Phil Mickelson said he isn't going all-in yet in a quest to become the G.O.A.T. on the PGA Tour Champions.