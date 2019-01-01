Phil Mickelson has never been one to play it safe, and that includes the way in which he lives his life off the course.

He may be turning 49 this year and competing in his 27th campaign on Tour, but he's not taking it easy in his off-season.

Mickelson posted a couple of skiing videos (click thru the image below) to his Instagram account on Monday, wishing everyone a Happy New Year. And he wasn't on the bunny slope.

View this post on Instagram What a way to end the year and start 2019. Having a great family trip but I’m taking it easy on the slopes. Too much to look forward to this year. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year! PS: I jump on the slopes the same as I do on the course 😂 A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) on Dec 31, 2018 at 3:59pm PST

Mickelson began the 2018-19 season with a T-17 at the Safeway Open in October. He is scheduled to make his first start in '19 at the Desert Classic, Jan. 17-20.