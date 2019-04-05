After getting bounced from pool play in last week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, Phil Mickelson said he was going to go straight to Augusta National Golf Club to get in some extra Masters Tournament practice.

That prep work is continuing at home, where Mickelson has tuned his putting green to Augusta-like speeds of "15.6-16" (always so precise).

Of course, Mickelson, golf's new Twitter king, had to give the world a little glimpse into his practice. And, of course, he had to add a little Phil flair by putting two balls at once ... and making them both.